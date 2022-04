BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The local concert boom continues with reggae music group Slightly Stoopid coming to Bakersfield this Summer.

The band’s Summer Traditions 2022 tour is making a stop at the Dignity Health amphitheater on July 21 with special guests Pepper, Common Kings and Fortunate Youth.

Summer Traditions was originally intended as the 2020 tour package but later canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. online.