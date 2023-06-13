(KTXL) — Grammy Award-winning artist Kali Uchis is extending her tour with six new dates including shows in multiple California cities.

The R&B singer will come to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sept. 24 with rapper and songwriter Tokischa as the special guest as part of the “Red Moon in Venus Pt. II Tour,” the downtown Sacramento venue announced on Tuesday.

The second leg of the tour will also include concerts at the Viejas Arena in San Diego (Sept. 22), the Oakland Arena in Oakland (Sept. 26) and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (Sept. 30.)

Uchis last performed at the Golden 1 Center in April 2022 as a supporting act for Tyler, The Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour.

The new tour dates are in support of Uchis’ recent album, “Red Moon In Venus,” which was release March, has received widespread critical acclaim from various music publications.

Uchis’ first leg of her current tour was recently completed, which included a show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Tickets for the upcoming Sacramento concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. An artist presale begins Wednesday with additional presales running through the week ahead of the general sale on Friday, according to a press release.

The 1975 announces new tour

On Tuesday, another music act announced a tour later this fall

English pop band The 1975 will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Sept. 26 as the first stop of their “Still…at their very best” tour.

Other California cities on the tour also includes San Jose at the SAP center (Sept. 28) and San Diego at Pechanga Arena San Diego (Sept. 30), and at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles (Oct. 2).

The band’s latest album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” was released in October 2022.

Tickets for the Sept. 26 Sacramento tour stop go on sale online on June 23 at 10 a.m.