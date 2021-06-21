Sesame Street introduces 2 gay dads during Pride Month

Temporary sign renaming of the corner of 31st Street and Eighth Avenue to “Sesame Street” February 4, 2010 outside Madison Square Garden in New York. The theater production of Sesame Street Live runs from February 4-15 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. (Credit: STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s a new family on Sesame Street, and it’s a unique one for the children’s show.

Two gay dads, Frank and Dave, and their daughter, Mia, were introduced during the Family Day episode, which you can catch on YouTube or HBO Max. One of the dads was the brother of the character Nina.

The introduction ended with, “Elmo’s so happy that you’re all here!”

Happy #PrideMonth! We want all children in every kind of family to grow up feeling confident, empowered, and safe in expressing who they are and who they love. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/arW7iUIFTQ — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) June 1, 2021

It’s a big moment for the long-running show, which first aired in 1969 and had yet to highlight LGBTQ characters in this way.

Sesame Street producers have had to fight wide speculation that its popular characters Bert and Ernie are seemingly gay.

In 2018, the show said the best friends “remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation.”

Castmember Alan Muraoka called Family Day a “milestone” episode, which he also co-directed.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street,” he said in a Facebook post.