Sesame Street celebrates 50 years on television

(NBC News) A beloved childhood staple celebrates a golden anniversary Monday.

“Sesame Street” has been educating and entertaining for half a century.

For 50 years, it’s been a colorful community where monsters, birds, grouches, and even humans gather to learn and play.

Sesame Street launched in 1969 during the height of the civil rights movement and the war on poverty, hoping to answer a powerful question: could television help prepare less advantaged children for school?

With a big yellow bird and a grouch in a garbage can, the show’s popularity skyrocketed with the show eventually broadcasting in more than 150 countries, teaching more than 150 million kids how to read and write… and understand some of life’s biggest challenges.

It’s helped children understand timely topics, like military deployment, autism, and most recently, the opioid crisis along with historic events like 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina.

As Sesame Street prepares to launch its 50th season this November it’s sure to bring more laughs and love than ever before.