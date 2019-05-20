‘Sesame Street’ adds new character going through foster care

(WROC) — Sesame Street has added a new character meant to relate with kids in foster care.

The shows say Karli and her foster parents, or “for-now” parents, Dalia and Clem will make videos to help kids through transitions.

“Fostering a child takes patience, resilience, and sacrifice, and we know that caring adults hold the power to buffer the effects of traumatic experiences on young children,” said Dr. Jeanette Betancourt, Senior Vice President of US Social Impact at Sesame Workshop. “We want foster parents and providers to hear that what they do matters—they have the enormous job of building and rebuilding family structures and children’s sense of safety. By giving the adults in children’s lives the tools they need—with help from the Sesame Street Muppets—we can help both grownups and children feel seen and heard and give them a sense of hope for the future.”

Along with the videos, the show is launching “The Feeling Basket” storybook, an “Artmaker” activity, and a calming activity.