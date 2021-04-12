Sensorio light exhibits in Paso Robles to reopen Thursday

Sensorio in Paso Robles, California announces its reopening April 15, 2021, plus the addition of a new exhibition by Bruce Munro, Light Towers, pictured here in front of Field of Light. Sensorio will also be extended through September 30, 2021.

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — The light exhibits at Sensorio are scheduled to reopen to the public Thursday.

“Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio,” is a 15-acre walk-through light experience featuring the newly-added “Light Towers” exhibit — 69 towers composed of 17,000 wine bottles, “illuminated with glowing optic fibers whose colors morph to a custom musical score,” according to a release. The walk also includes the “Field of Light” with more than 50,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics in different colors.

Sensorio is located at 4380 Highway 46 East.

