‘Selena: The Series Part 2’ premiering on Netflix May 4

(KGET) — Netflix announced on Monday that “Selena: The Series Part 2” is premiering on May 4.

“Selena: The Series” was released on Netflix in December 2020. The first part of the series focused on the early years of Selena’s career as she and the band rose to fame. Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister, is an executive producer on the show and helped develop the story with her family, according to Netflix. Christian Serratos plays Selena in the series.

The announcement trailer for part 2 features the song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and shows Selena in her iconic purple jumpsuit she wore during her final performance in 1995 at the Houston Astrodome.

“You heard her sing. Now you’ll hear her voice,” was written as the description for the trailer on Netflix’s YouTube and social media pages.