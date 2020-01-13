ScarJo and Erivo go for 2, and other Oscar facts and figures

This image released by Focus Features shows Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in a scene from “Harriet.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (Glen Wilson/Focus Features via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A look at some of the historic achievements and trivial tidbits from Monday’s nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards.

A record 62 women, representing nearly a third of nominees, were nominated for Academy Awards this year, but none for best director.

Scarlett Johansson is nominated in two acting categories, for best actress in “Marriage Story” and best supporting actress in “Jojo Rabbit.” This is the 12th time an actor has pulled off the feat. Cate Blanchett did it in 2008 for “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” and “I’m Not There,” Jamie Foxx did it in 2005 for “Ray” and “Collateral,” and in 1994 there were two actresses nominated in two categories: Holly Hunter for “The Piano” and “The Firm,” and Emma Thompson for “The Remains of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father.” No one has ever won two acting awards in the same year.

Another double nominee this year is Cynthia Erivo, who’s up for best actress and best original song for “Harriet.” She’s the third person to get acting and songwriting nominations for the same film, and all were recent. Mary J. Blige did it in 2018 for “Mudbound” and Lady Gaga did it last year for “A Star Is Born.”

Martin Scorsese, up for best director for “The Irishman,” is the most nominated living director with nine. The late William Wyler was nominated for best director 12 times.

Antonio Banderas, 59, and Jonathan Pryce, 72, have both had long and illustrious careers, but both got their first Oscar nominations Monday. Both are up for best actor, Banderas for “Pain and Glory” and Pryce for “The Two Popes.” Despite being much younger, the category’s other three nominees, Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix, all have multiple Oscar nominations. “It makes me feel very, very very young,” Banderas said in an interview.

With her best actress nod for “Little Women,” Saiorse Ronan has been nominated for four Oscars despite being just 25. The youngest to be nominated for the fourth time was Jennifer Lawrence at 24 in 2015.

“Parasite,” from South Korea, is the sixth film to be nominated for best international film — before this year known as best foreign language film — and for best picture in the same year. Five of those, most recently “Roma” last year, won the foreign film Oscar but not best picture.

“Honeyland,” a documentary about a keeper of wild bees in North Macedonia, achieved the rare double of being nominated for best international film and best documentary feature.

Thomas Newman, nominated for best original score for his work on “1917,” is part of an extended family film-scoring dynasty with nearly 100 nominations between them. His father, Alfred Newman, won nine Oscars in 43 nominations. His uncle, Lionel Newman, is an Oscar winner and his brother David Newman is an Oscar nominee. And his cousin, Randy Newman, is nominated for both original score and original song this year.

Alfred Newman’s 43 Oscar nominations is somehow not a record. John Williams got his 52nd on Monday morning — 47 for music scoring and five for original song. Both fall short of Walt Disney, however, who had 59.

Tom Hanks, nominated for best supporting actor for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” has been nominated for six acting Oscars, winning twice, but this is the first time he has been nominated in the supporting actor category.

There really is an Oscar season. Of the nine best picture nominees, only one was released before October. “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” came out July 25.