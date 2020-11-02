Ron Howard’s ‘Rebuilding Paradise’ focuses on hope

(KGET) — Ron Howard went from being a television star on “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Happy Days” to being an award-winning director of feature films. His big screen work has ranged from a reality based project like “Apollo 13” to the sword-and-fantasy saga “Willow.”

He made another transition in 2013 making the move into the documentary world with “Made In America” followed by “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” and “Pavarotti.” Howard’s most recent documentary, “Rebuilding Paradise,” will be broadcast commercial-free at 9 p.m. Nov. 8 on the National Geographic cable channel.

The film marks the second anniversary of the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA. A portion of all sales and rentals of the documentary during the month of October, Fire Prevention Month, will go to wildfire recovery efforts in Paradise and the surrounding areas.

Howard has directed far more feature films than documentaries which is why he calls himself “a layman” when it comes to the documentary film genre. That means he’s continuing to learn and investigate the process while offering in-depth looks at some very iconic subjects.

“A pleasant surprise for me was that so much of what I do as a narrative, scripted director, actually does carry over,” Howard says. “I am not staging actors and I’m not developing the script, but I am doing the same kind of research and exploring the subject.

“I’ve found that I really enjoyed learning about the documentary medium, the discipline of it, and it’s different in so many ways.”

On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a devastating firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.

Howard’s documentary looks at resilience in the face of tragedy as a community ravaged by disaster comes together to recover what was lost and begins the important task of reimagining and reembracing their future.

“This is my first vérité documentary. Previously I’ve done documentaries, and certainly you discover aspects of the story that you didn’t know about before, but essentially, you know more or less where you’re going. It’s a little closer to doing a scripted film,” Howard says. “With this one, I wanted to make a vérité documentary, but I wanted to find a subject that was more personal to me somehow.

“If you’re going to really delve into it, I felt I needed to have an emotional investment along with curiosity. And when the fire struck – first in Redding, where I have a lot of relatives, and then Paradise, where my mother-in-law had lived the last four or five years of her life – I felt a personal connection immediately and began to believe that maybe this would be that opportunity.“

Howard has found the need for a personal connection important in other work. He wanted to direct the feature film, “Hillbilly Elegy” because the Appalachian characters reminded him of his family’s roots in Kansas and Oklahoma. That movie opens in theaters Nov. 11 and will be available on Netflix starting Nov. 24.

Characters in a scripted project experience huge emotional moments but those are all fictional. In the case of “Rebuilding Paradise,” Howard faced making a project that showed the very real tragedy so many families dealt with while also showing how they also found hope.

The plan from the start was to call the documentary “Rebuilding Paradise” but there were times during the filming when Howard wasn’t sure the name was appropriate. He just pushed ahead and soon discovered the name fit.

“You balance it because that’s what you witness. It’s either there, or it’s not there. This is devastating, and people are struggling. They’re still struggling,” Howard says. “But we began to find that these people who were showing up time and time again.

“They were citizens determined to do everything they could to ease the pain of their neighbors and try to make the community viable for the future. We kept seeing them over and over again, and that came into focus. That really did become the story. So, they made the title viable.”

“Rebuilding Paradise” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, had a virtual premiere on July 12 attended by more than 6,000 people, followed by a very successful virtual and physical theater release which launched July 31 and has since played in over 125 markets.