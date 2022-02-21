Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Don Felder coming to the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Best known for his work with The Eagles, Don Felder is coming to the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater in May.

The former singer-songwriter and guitarist for The Eagles was welcomed into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. Felder had his hand in creating some of The Eagles’ biggest hits including “Hotel California” and “Victim of Love.”

Felder will be accompanied by former Traffic guitarist Dave Mason.

Mason has performed on and or contributed to famous albums including The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet, George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, Paul McCartney and Wings’ Venus and Mars, and Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland.

Felder will perform on May 15. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. on AXS.com.