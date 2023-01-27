In their first stand-alone ride at Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a perfect blend of old-school and modern Disney.

The ride features classic characters many have grown to love, but they are depicted in a new animation style similar to the modern Mickey Mouse shorts. The attraction takes guests on a journey filled with nostalgic memorabilia but also implements modern technology, such as a trackless ride system.

The seemingly effortless blend of Disney’s past and present is also apparent in sounds, colors, and interactions guests will have on the ride.

Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz, the executive portfolio producer at Walt Disney Imagineering, told a media panel that Imagineers uses the same Triton whistle used in the 1928 “Steamboat Willie” cartoon to create the attraction vehicle’s whistle sounds as a way to connect with the past.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, located inside the updated Mickey’s ToonTown area, is a dark ride similar to other famed Disneyland rides such as Alice and Wonderland, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

While guests can currently enter Mickey’s ToonTown to get on the ride, the entire area won’t be open to the public until March 8.

The new ride also tells its own story, beginning with the ride’s queue in the El Capitoon Theater, a homage to the famed El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

In the queue, guests can also see reimagined iconic Disney movies poster as if characters like Max Goof or Donald Duck starred in the movie. Moments from Mickey’s expansive career in show business can also be seen throughout the queue.

After the queue, guests board a train run by engineer Goofy and join Mickey and Minnie as they go on a leisurely drive to have a picnic; however, it’s quickly apparent that the journey will be anything but relaxing and calm.

After Mickey accidentally presses a button that separates the train cars from engineer Goofy, guests will embark on a whirlwind adventure that includes a simulated drop down a waterfall, a conga dance lesson with Daisy Duck, and a whirl through an active construction scene.

As the ride concludes, guests are reunited with Goofy and see Mickey and Minnie enjoy a romantic picnic date accompanied by Mickey-shaped fireworks.

The ride is suitable for all ages, according to the Disneyland website.

The new ride opened to celebrate the Walt Disney Co’s 100th anniversary.