Relive a ‘Nightmare’ at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Consider grabbing a fedora and red and green sweater for next week’s screening of horror classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” at the Fox Theater.

Costumes are encouraged, and what could be better than wearing the iconic outfit of the scarred killer who stalks his victims in their dreams? Expect to see a few hockey masks, maybe even the ghostly white visage of Michael Myers for a possible reunion of slasher film royalty.

Tickets are $7 for the Nov. 15 show and can be purchased on the Fox website or by calling 661-324-1369.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. screening.

Drink a coffee or soda beforehand. Whatever you do, don’t fall asleep…