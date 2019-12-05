Rapper Post Malone gives away free Crocs at his old job

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Customers and workers at the Chicken Express in Southlake, Texas near Dallas were in for a special present Wednesday courtesy of a famous former employee, according to a report from KXAS.

The world renowned musician and rapper Post Malone is returning to his old place of work to surprise employees and customers with a free pair of the new Post Malone Crocs.

Couldn’t wait till Dec 10th so I got my old friends @Chicken_Express in Southlake, TX to surprise fans with my new @Crocs collab. Doors open today at 10:30am:) — Posty (@PostMalone) December 4, 2019

Post Malone worked at this Chicken Express as a teenager after his family moved to Grapevine Texas when he was nine-years-old.

According to the Dallas Morning News, when the first iteration of the Post Malone Crocs collaboration was released in Nov. 2018, they sold out in less than a day.