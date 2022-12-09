R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courts Building following a hearing on June 26, 2019 in Chicago. (Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly may be behind bars, but his album “I Admit It” has just dropped on Spotify and Apple Music.

The album features 13 songs, which address the years of allegations against him. It includes titles like “I Found Love,” “Good Ole Days,” “Freaky Sensation,” and “I Know You Got a Man (I Don’t Care).”

In the title track “I Admit It (I Did It)” he confesses to many things he’s done in the past. He even appears to directly address the many accusations against him following the explosive “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

“They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s*** sound silly,” the lyrics read.

Kelly put the 19-minute song on Soundcloud back in 2018, reported TMZ. However, this is the first time the track was released on the two major streaming services.

Currently, R. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. In June a New York jury convicted him on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

In September, he was found guilty of three counts of child pornography in Chicago’s federal court. He was acquitted on a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2008 child pornography trial and a fourth pornography count.

In November, he filed two motions requesting a new trial or reversal of his child pornography and sex abuse convictions.