BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tribute band dedicated to the music of the band “Queen” is making its way to Bakersfield.

“The Kings of Queen” will be performing on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, located at 2230 Q St., according to Visit Bakersfield.

The band was formed by veteran vocalist and frontman Emo Alaeddin, according to the event website. Alaeddin is joined by his three bandmates Matthew Garbacz, Ted Morton and Lance Turner to bring the music of “Queen” to life.

According to the event website, the doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $40 per admission.

