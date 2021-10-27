POLL RESULTS: Should criminal charges be filed in ‘Rust’ shooting incident?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say there was “some complacency” on the set of the movie Rust, where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded the movie’s director.

During a news conference this morning investigators say they found 500 rounds of ammunition on the set, including a mix of blanks, dummy bullets and live rounds.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said it’s too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

We asked you: Should criminal charges be filed in the movie set shooting?

“If protocol & safety regulations weren’t followed then yes, charges should be filed.” Sheri Peabody Lessing, Facebook user

“Yep! Why was there live ammo in a prop!??” Carol Jarrett, Instagram user

“I can see civil charges.” Stephanie Rodriguez, Facebook user