(NEXSTAR) – Following an update released Wednesday morning, PlayStation users began reporting a number of issues with their PlayStation Network service, including full outages.

The first reports came in around 8:30 a.m. ET.

Users say they’ve experienced issues when launching games, apps and network features on both PS4 and PS5, as well as issues with PlayStation Now, PlayStation Direct and the PlayStation Store. Sony acknowledged the issues on its website.

Once the outages are fixed, the update promises new features including an option to create open or closed parties on both the PS4 and PS5. An open party will allow friends to see and join a party without an invite. Closed parties will be limited to those who receive an invite.

For the PS5, the update will bring enhancements to Game Base and Trophy cards and new features such as mono audio for headphones.

PS5 players in the U.S. and U.K. will also get a sneak peek at a voice command feature.

Sony also said it will launch a Variable Refresh Rate for PS5 on HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors in the coming months