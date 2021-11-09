Pining for pork?: Indulge candied bacon cravings at Carl’s Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Carl’s Jr. is hoping customers will go hog wild for their new sweet-and-savory offering, currently available only in three cities including Bakersfield.

The chain’s candied bacon is available on a burger, a biscuit with egg and cheese and, for those who want pig and and pig alone, in a snack pack.

I picked up a couple snack packs and a burger for the newsroom Tuesday. The response to the applewood-smoked bacon, coated with caramelized brown sugar and pepper, was mostly positive.

“Starts out sweet and surprises you with a kick,” said 17 News anchor Alex Fisher.

Telemundo producer Nora Ramirez called the item the perfect mix for bacon lovers who also have a serious sweet tooth.

“This kind of bacon is a delight to the palate,” she said. “Once you take bite, you get a crisp yet soft piece of meat. It’s not too greasy, nor too dry. The flavor is exquisite, you can taste the bacon, but with an aftertaste of sweetness. It’s a perfect combination of sweet and salty.”

Reporter Sheila Sullivan was also impressed.

“If you like bacon with your pancakes and maple syrup, you’ll love this sweet, spicy bacon,” she said.

“Taste was good, not too overpowering and with a balanced flavor,” said editor Sandra Chavez. “Although it doesn’t seem like a healthy choice, I can see myself ordering it.”

I had mixed feelings about the item, but I prefer to keep my bacon from mixing with syrup, and I like it extra crisp. The Carl’s Jr. bacon was a little too chewy and stretchy for my taste. It’s almost a cross between bacon and Fruit Roll-Ups.

Judge for yourself. Candied bacon will be offered at select Carl’s Jr. locations in Bakersfield through December.