BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the hottest performers of the year in music set a record at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Peso Pluma set the mark for the highest-grossing show at the Mechanics Bank Area, according to a post on the arena’s Instagram page.

Peso Pluma is an artist who sings Mexican corridos, including the songs “AMG,” “PRC” and “Por las Noches.”

His song “Ella Baila Sola” has been streamed over 670 million times on Spotify and he has over 52 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Peso Pluma is on tour promoting his new album “Génesis.”