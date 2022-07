BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Paramore will kick off its fall tour at Mechanics Bank Arena and tickets go on sale next week.

The rock band with hits “The Only Exception” and “That’s What You Get” is coming to Bakersfield Oct. 2. It’s partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and fans can register now through 10 p.m. Sunday for presale.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at paramore.net.