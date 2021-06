BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Live theater returns this weekend with the live-stage premiere of “Rent” at the Ovation Theatre.

The show kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will be shown each weekend through July 11. Other productions set for the 2021-22 season include “The Sound of Music,” “Elf the Musical” and “Into the Woods.”

Ticket prices range from $20 to $40 for “Rent.” To purchase tickets or for more information about the shows, visit theovationtheatre.com.