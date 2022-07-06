BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Give that muscle car sitting in the garage a fresh coat of wax and enter it in the Outlets at Tejon’s second annual car show for a chance to bring home a trophy.

The show, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, is expected to draw a variety of classics, hot rods and muscle cars to the outlet’s north parking lot. Tickets to enter a vehicle start at $20 but entry fees will be discounted for owners or car clubs entering five or more cars.

Awards will be given for best by year/generation, best overall make and model, best work in progress, crowd favorite and overall winner.

All guests will get a complimentary raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes, and food trucks will be serving throughout the event.

“We are excited to provide a fun atmosphere where people of all ages from various communities come together to enjoy cars,” said outlets marketing director Becca Bland. “Whether you’re a shopper or just passing through, we encourage you to stop by and enjoy great food, music, timeless cars, and shopping!”

Click here to register a vehicle for the show.