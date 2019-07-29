Open casting held for Bonnie Owens film

An open casting call was held Saturday afternoon for a film focusing on Bakersfield Sound legend Bonnie Owens.
Local filmmaker Brianna Nicole Uoung is telling the story of the former wife to both Buck Owens and Merle Haggard, who fought to stand out among her male musician colleagues.
“I’m really excited that we have something that’s really homegrown, and really put together to making this something that will stand the test of time,” said the film’s unit production manager Clayton Hollingsead.
The open casting and auditions were held at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame.