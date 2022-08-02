BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were set to perform at Mechanics Bank Theater on August 21, but that show has now been canceled, according to AXS.

The original performance date was scheduled for Feb. 11, 2022, but was later postponed to Aug 21, which has now altogether been canceled.

The entertainment group says those who purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund.

If you purchased a ticket through AXS online, customers will be refunded automatically to the credit or debit card used at purchase within 30 business days.

Those who did not purchase tickets through AXS online will need to contact the business that sold the tickets.