No joke: Kevin Hart adds fourth Bakersfield show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Hart may pick up a few a Basque phrases by the time he leaves Bakersfield. The superstar comedian has a added a fourth show at the Fox Theater, where he performed Sunday to packed crowds.

Hart has added a 10 p.m. show for Feb. 4. He already has a 7 p.m. performance that day.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or clicking here.

Hart’s previous shows were the first stop on his new tour, his first in four years. The comedian and actor has appeared in blockbuster films “Ride Along” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”

Will there be a fifth show? Will Hart take up residence at the Padre Hotel and insist future “Jumanji” films feature Central Valley storylines? Stay tuned.