No Garth, no problem: KUZZ to host event at Temblor Brewing Co. during Crystal Palace concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets for Thursday’s Garth Brooks concert at the Crystal Palace, KUZZ wants you to have a good time anyway.

KUZZ is throwing a bash at Temblor Brewing Co. Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For the last few weeks, it’s been the toughest ticket in town: Garth Brooks tickets were not for sale, but only available during contest giveaways on KUZZ radio and Tuesday during a raffle outside Rabobank Arena.

The event at Temblor Brewing Co. will feature music with Vince Galindo and Country Deluxe. KUZZ will provide music.

You can also get $3 pints of Kern County Premium.

The event is free if you arrive before 5 p.m. and $5 after 5 p.m.

Temblor Brewing Co. is located at 3200 Buck Owens Boulevard, Suite 200.

