BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater teamed up with some of Bakersfield’s best musical acts to branch out at a new venue on Saturday night, the Nile Theater.

The event was called “Night at the Nile” and was an attempt to bring music back to the legendary theater.

During the event, the audience was able to enjoy live performances from five local bands ranging from country to alternative rock.

Nate Parrish, Dropping In, Modern Wives, Michael and the Monsters, and The Band Rafters were all on the bill.