New Downtown Bakersfield photo studio invites visitors to take selfies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A photography studio in Downtown Bakersfield opened its doors for visitors to strike a pose.

The Selfie Studio opened this weekend at 1610 19th Street, near the Padre Hotel.

The studio says it features over 40 interactive backgrounds and murals, sure to bring your selfie game to the next level. They plan on having seasonal and holiday themed backgrounds to go along with those selfies.

Local artists’ work is featured on the backgrounds and backdrops. Artists like Danny Chavez, Alex Gallardo and Brice Owen are featured.

Work by Danny Chavez

Work by Danny Chavez

Work by Alex Gallardo

Work by Brice Owen

The studio is open from Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under Tuesday through Thursday; $25 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under Friday through Sunday.

You can follow them on Instagram at @the.selfiestudio.