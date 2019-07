BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks announced he will perform at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace for his second stop on his Dive Bar Tour.

Brooks will be performing in Bakersfield at August 15. Tickets can’t be purchased. You can only win them by listening to KUZZ.

Brooks proposed to his wife, Trisha Yearwoood, at the venue in May of 2005. They got married in December of that year.