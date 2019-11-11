Neil Young’s U.S. citizenship on hold due to pot use

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

Neil Young says his application to become a u-s citizen is being held up because he uses marijuana, legally in California.

The Canadian singer-songwriter says he wants to become an American and vote in the 2020 election. Young says he cleared all the preliminary citizenship tests, but recently learned that because he used a controlled substance, it could be found that he, quote, “lacks good moral character.”

Under the Obama Administration, the federal government adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws, but in 2018, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded that policy.

The artist has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Customs officials aren’t commenting on Young’s application.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News