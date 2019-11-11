Neil Young’s U.S. citizenship on hold due to pot use

Neil Young says his application to become a u-s citizen is being held up because he uses marijuana, legally in California.

The Canadian singer-songwriter says he wants to become an American and vote in the 2020 election. Young says he cleared all the preliminary citizenship tests, but recently learned that because he used a controlled substance, it could be found that he, quote, “lacks good moral character.”

Under the Obama Administration, the federal government adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws, but in 2018, then Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded that policy.

The artist has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Customs officials aren’t commenting on Young’s application.