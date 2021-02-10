NBC’S ‘One Chicago’ makes big announcement for ‘Chi-Hard’ fans

(NBC) — “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med” return tonight with all new episodes.

Fans of the “Chicago” dramas have a chance to check out the shows’ “One Chicago” YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. It offers a warm-up for tonight’s new episodes from each of the series.

Wednesday’s content will include a one-hour fan event at 2 p.m. including actor-guided set tours, trivia games and giveaways.

17’s Tami Mlcoch caught up with cast members from all three shows to discuss the upcoming seasons.

Watch all three “One Chicago” shows tonight on KGET-TV 17 starting at 8 p.m.

Chicago Med Preview: