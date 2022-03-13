(KGET) — March 14 is National Pi Day. Businesses are celebrating the occasion with some deals on your favorite slice of pie.

The National Pi Day first took place in 1988 celebrating the mathematical constant π or 3.14 (there are many more digits — thousands of them — after the first three). Pi and pie enthusiasts have celebrated the day ever since with pie eating contests, or pi digit reciting competitions.

Pi is the value of the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, usually expressed by the number 3.14.

Any way you slice it, there is a sweet or savory deal to be had.

Cafe Smitten: The Bakersfield eatery is offering two pie holes for $3.14.

Blaze Pizza: If you download their app and sign up for their rewards program, you can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14.

Round Table Pizza: You can get a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 if you sign up for the restaurant’s Round Table Pizza Reward App.

BJ’s Restaurants: BJ’s is offering a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. The deal is for dine-in only.