More Kevin Hart tickets released for Sunday’s shows at the Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More tickets have been released for both of comedian Kevin Hart’s shows Sunday evening at the Fox Theater.

There is a show at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 661-324-1369 or online. It’s a cellphone-free event, with phones placed in locked pouches that attendees will keep on them.

Anyone who uses their phone during the show will be ejected. Masks are required, as is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.