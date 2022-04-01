BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even cutting it some slack because it is not your typical comic book-inspired production, “Morbius” is the second worst superhero movie ever made. Yes, it is worse than “Green Lantern,” Ben Affleck’s “Daredevil” and Ben Affleck’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” But, it would take a film disaster of biblical proportions to surpass Shaquille O’Neal’s “Steel.”

“Morbius” – based on one of the most minor characters in the Marvel Universe – is the story of brilliant scientist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) who has been battling a rare blood disease all his life. His efforts to find a cure include splicing the DNA of a vampire bat into human DNA. As you might expect, that doesn’t go as planned.

Morbius finds a cure but at the same time has been turned into a living vampire. He must learn how to control his blood lust while also ending a threat to mankind that he has made.

The film fails most dramatically because of the patchwork script by Matt Sazama (“Dracula Untold”) and Burk Sharpless (“The Last Witch Hunter”). It is as if they were so intent on filling the tale with elements of childhood friendship and trauma, a so-so love story, commentary on the ecology, moral superiority and a basic mystery that they never found one storyline strong enough to hold the attention of the audience.

Leto does a good job giving life to Morbius, even finding places in this very dark tale to insert some humor. But the mishandled script starts out by setting up Morbius as a disenchanted young man who has been soured so much on the idea of real human connection he doesn’t even care to learn the name of his new fellow hospital patient.

Then, as an adult Morbius has become the kind of caring doctor who sits by the bedside of a young patient through the night. He even cares enough about that former fellow patient that he tries to protect him from the pain that comes from the cure. Don’t forget there is even a passing attempt at a love story.

Director Daniel Espinosa (“Life”) might have been able to save the day through the staging of fight scenes and the more human moments for Morbius. He does neither well.

Espinosa steals a page from the “Transformers” playbook in staging the few fight scenes in the film. Most of the action takes place in a blur of action through a dark and jumbled background with only a few frames frozen to remind the audience they are watching a fight and not a runaway kaleidoscope.

The blurred action does create a sense of motion but it ends up like trying to watch the Indianapolis 500 from beside the track. Everything goes by so quickly it is almost impossible to know what is happening.

Espinosa bungles the quiet moments by not establishing any emotional threads before trying to tie some personal knots. That’s best seen in the very awkward love story that may or may not continue if there are more “Morbius” movies (which there won’t be).

Most of the super hero movies spawned from comic books have been based on characters who were introduced in their own publications – Fantastic Four, Thor, Spider-Man, etc. A few characters who were introduced as a supporting character have found film fame – Wolverine, Deadpool, etc.

Morbius eventually starred in his own comic but was introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man No. 101. Unlike Wolverine and Deadpool, Morbius doesn’t fit the typical mold of a superhero movie and that works against trying to find an audience.

Except for the fact this is a film based on a Marvel comic book, “Morbius” is more similar to Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” than any of the spandex-wearing heroes from the comic book world. He doesn’t have many of the tropes – fear of garlic, need to avoid sunlight, etc. – but at the heart of the character is this primordial desire to consume human blood. That is always going to keep Morbius from fully fitting into the superhero world.

There are plenty of efforts to fit Morbius into the MCU including secret scenes in the credits that don’t make a lot of sense. That is not really important because the “Morbius” script is so confusing, unconnected and at times very bland that it should drive a stake into the heart of any idea this could be a new Marvel franchise.

Movie review

Morbius

1/2 star

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson.

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Rated: PG-13 for violence, frightening images, strong language

Running time: 104 minutes.