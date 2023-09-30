(FOX40.COM) –Award-winning actor and comedian Mike Epps is scheduled to bring his comedic tour to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento on Nov. 10.

Mike Epps has a reputation for bringing tears of hilarity to peoples’ eyes ever since joining the Def Comedy Jam tour in 1995. His comedic performance led to his well-known role as Day-Day in the films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”

He’s also starred in other box office hits such as “The Hangover,” “All About the Benjamins,” “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins,” “Resident Evil,” “Dr. Do-little,” “Girls Trip, “Nina” as the legendary Richard Pryor, Emmy-winning “Bessie,” and many more.

Epps’ stand-ups are known to give comedic takes on his upbringing, pop culture, dating, race relations and more. Although his shows are advertised to be for a mature audience and have often time sparked controversy, Epps is recognized by his peers as being “one of the funniest comic actors in town.”

The Nov. 10 comedy show is scheduled to happen at 8 p.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road. For more information or to purchase tickets visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com.