BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ‘Mickey and Friends’ presented by Disney on Ice is coming to Bakersfield in May.

Mickey and the gang will be skating down memory lane through some of Disney’s most treasured stories including ‘Moana’, ‘Fantasia’, ‘Toy Story’, ‘Inside Out’ and more.

The show will be at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield from May 6 through May 8.

Tickets go on sale on March 8th, but Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase tickets today.

Showtimes and Dates:

Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 at 1 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 from 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets on AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena box office.