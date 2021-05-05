Medical drama ‘Chicago Med’ returns to NBC

(KGET) — NBC’s “Chicago Med” returns to KGET on Wednesday night and marks the return of the dedicated doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The man in charge is Dr. Ethan Choi, played by actor Bryan Tee. He says this season is a “must watch.”

Things are always bustling at Chicago Med, with new patients coming into the hospital, and Tee says his character is feeling the pressures of it all.

“It’s been one of those ‘heavy is the crown’ situations,” Tee says. “I think Ethan has been bred to be the leader and be the chief of this ED, but the responsibility and the toll that it takes in order to do so and to try and do it his way has really taken its toll.”

Dr. Choi has become a fan favorite over the years and this season we get a glimpse at his own struggles with mental health.

“I think PTSD and mental health, especially through Ethan’s character is something of importance to talk about in the show and the character with Dean,” Tee says.

“He’s the person you love to hate and I think he’s an incredible character to be added and especially with Ethan you get kind of behind the scenes of what happened or who Ethan was before he even went into Chicago.”

With just a few episodes left in the sixth season of ‘Chicago Med” Tee says fans won’t be disappointed.

“These next four episodes will be an incredible journey and especially toward the season finale,” he says. ” You’ll see that all of us on ‘Chicago Med’ will be on certain cliffhangers and it will be up to you to see or like which direction they may be going.”

“Chicago Med” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on KGET TV 17 followed by new episodes of “Chicago Fire” and Chicago P.D.”