Maya Cinemas hosts sensory friendly movie screenings for people with special needs

NEW YORK (AP) — In offering tribute to Toni Morrison, speakers from Oprah Winfrey to Fran Lebowitz on Thursday each shared a very different, but equally special portrait of the late Nobel laureate, who died in August at 88.

Angela Davis remembered a dear friend who as a Random House editor helped launch her writing career and would jot down notes for what became the classic “Song of Solomon” as she cooked eggs for her family. Lebowitz marveled at Morrison’s seemingly photographic memory of the bad reviews she had received. Poet Kevin Young once went to the movies (“The Five Heartbeats”) with her and otherwise proudly sat at her feet. Winfrey spoke of Morrison’s majestic, sometimes intimidating presence, and of the complexity of her work, novels such as “Beloved” for which a single reading was not enough. She also acknowledged that her heroine, so down to earth on some occasions, was well aware that she really was Toni Morrison.