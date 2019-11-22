Maya Cinemas hosts sensory friendly movie screenings for people with special needs

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Maya Cinemas is hosting sensory friendly screenings of family movies for moviegoers with special needs.

The screenings are part of the Maya Cares program where family-friendly films are presented with lower volumes, brighter lighting and Open Captioning.

Maya Cinemas released a schedule of the special movie screenings for Saturdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. through the end of the year.

Nov. 23 – “Maleficent”

Nov. 30 – “Playing With Fire”

Dec. 7 – “Frozen II”

Dec. 14 – “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Dec. 21 – “Playmobil the Movie”

Dec. 28 – “Jumanji 2”

Admission is free for people with special needs and $6 for their companions. Tickets are only available at the Maya Cinemas box offices in Bakersfield and Delano.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story