BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Do you feel the force with you today on Star Wars Day? If not, these local businesses can help you get in the spirit with May the 4th themed events and specials.

Cloud 9 Coffee Company

Do you want to immerse yourself in the ultimate Sector Nine experience? If the answer is yes, you’ll want to enter Cloud 9’s giveaway for a chance to win a reserved table for four with Star Wars-themed drinks and pastries on May 7.

The themed drinks and pastries include Blue Milk, Corellian Cold Brew, Java the Hutt, Yoda Soda, and galactic scones.

To enter the giveaway, follow Cloud 9 and Cornerstone Bakery on Instagram, like the May 4 post, and tag a friend in the comments. The more people you tag, the more entries you get.

BottleShock Wine and Brew

The company is using the day as an opportunity to raise money for a great cause.

BottleShock will be showing a Star Wars movie at their Downtown location at 1002 19th St. Tickets for the event are $20 and will benefit Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.

Kern County Animal Services

Today only, the shelter will waive all adoption fees for the animals looking for their furever homes.

With the shelter at capacity, today is the perfect day to make room for other abandoned, lost, or neglected pets.

Blue Oak Coffee Roasting

Looking to add some color to your usual boring, black coffee? Blue Oak is concocting a special Bantha Blue milk latte to celebrate the day.

If you want to try it for yourself, you better hurry. The drink is limited to today’s special day and will be gone tomorrow.

Do you know of any May the 4th be with you events? Let us know by emailing 17news@kget.com.