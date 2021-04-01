‘Manifest’ premiere reopens mystery of fateful ‘Flight 828’

(KGET) — NBC’s mystery flight saga, “Manifest” returns for its third season Thursday night on KGET.17’s Tami Mlcoch talked with two of the show’s stars about the new plot twists and whether we’ll ever find out what really happened to Flight 828.

It’s been a turbulent ride for the passengers of Flight 828 since it landed way overdue when “Manifest” first began.

As the passengers struggle to find the truth about what happened, they’re left with more questions than answers.

In last season’s finale, Ben Stone, played by Josh Dallas, had a calling or vision of that same flight exploding, and in the final moments Flight 828’s tail fin was somehow found by deep-sea fishermen.

Josh Dallas: “What does that mean? What does that mean for the plane? What does that mean for the passengers? We saw that plane explode on the tarmac in New York City so how did it end up in the ocean in Cuba? Well we’re going to find out.”

Tami talked with Dallas and Athena Karkanis, who plays his wife Grace, who will have some big revelations of her own this season.

Athena Karkanis: “She’s sort of forced to reconcile with her estranged step-brother. There’s this very beautiful story that plays out there and we get to see a side of Grace that we haven’t yet which was a lot of fun for me to play, and it also ties into the greater story and brings up some new things and some things we thought have been put to rest in past seasons sort of resurface as well.”

Fans will also be introduced to at least one passenger this season who will have a big impact on the Stone family.

But the question remains: “Will we finally find out the truth of what happened to flight 828?”

Josh: “Yes, maybe not in Season 3, but yes we will”

You can catch Season 3 of “Manifest” on KGET Thursdays at 8 p.m. followed by “Law and Order: SVU” and “Law and Order: Organized Crime:”