BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Magic Men Australia will be “heating up” Bakersfield in 2024.

The worldwide sensation will be bringing their “Feel the Magic” showcase to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, according to a release. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

The event, presented by Forrest Jones Entertainment, invites the community to a “Girls’ Night Out” with a night of fun, laughter and “lots of eye candy.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Fox Theater website, by phone at 661-324-1369 or at the Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the theater said.

The Fox Theater advises:

Arrive early to avoid long lines.

The show is for people ages 18 and over.

Magic Men reserve the right to change the touring roster due to changing border conditions.

For more information on the event, visit the Fox Theater website.