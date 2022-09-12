ANAHEIM, Calif. — During Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products announced two all-new nighttime spectaculars will debut at Disneyland next year in addition to the return of the “Magic Happens” parade.

As part of Disney’s 100th celebration, Disneyland will introduce multiple “limited-time” celebrations throughout the year. The celebration will kick off in late January, D’Amaro said on Sunday.

At Disneyland, a new nighttime spectacular named “Wondrous Journeys” will include “nods” to all 60 films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios over the past 100 years.

“It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky,” Disney said in a press release.

The new fireworks show will also include a new original song “It’s Wondrous.”

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One” will be an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

“It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” Disney said in a press release. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

Also at Disney California Adventure Park, the “Magic Happens” parade will make its return after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade premiered on Feb. 27, 2020 and ended its run only two weeks later when the parks closed for the pandemic. Disney said the parade will return in the “spring” but declined to provide a specific opening date.

Disneyland also revealed runDisney races will return to Disneyland resort in 2024 and a newly reimagined Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure Park that resembles San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6”.