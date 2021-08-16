‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo returns to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Theresa Caputo, star of “Long Island Medium” on TLC, is coming to the Fox Theater in November for a show in which she’ll provide “healing messages” to audience members and explain how her gift works.

Caputo, who performed in Bakersfield last decade at the then-Rabobank Arena, has been a practicing medium for more than 20 years. Although readings will be given to audience members, purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

The show is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 7. Photos or recording are prohibited.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, but can be purchased early with code “CAPUTO” staring 10 a.m. Thursday.