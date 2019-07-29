Local artist hosts Crite Night to celebrate album release

A local hip hop artist took over the Elements Venue in downtown Bakersfield Saturday evening to host “Crite Night.”
Winston Crite invited music lovers to enjoy a show that blended a list of genres, including soul, gospel and R&B.
He shared the stage with other local bands and DJs for what they called an “immersive sensory experience,” all to celebrate the completion of his newest album.
Crite credits his success to his unique, clean, accessible lyrics and support from local musicians.
The night was emcee’d by local musician and humanitarian Blaine Hodge.
