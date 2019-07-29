Local artist hosts Crite Night to celebrate album release

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anne Hathaway, who announced this week she was expecting her second child, says she came forward about her struggles with getting pregnant because infertility can be deeply isolating.

"I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant," Hathaway told The Associated Press on Saturday. "And you get pregnant and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time. But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That's not really the story. Or that's one part of the story. And the steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that."