Frugal concertgoers can save a bundle on thousands of shows across North America this year as part of a popular promotion by Live Nation.
Live Nation’s Concert Week offers fans the opportunity to buy tickets for more than 3,800 concerts and shows across the continent for only $25.
The annual weeklong event features more than 300 acts across multiple music genres and performance mediums, including concerts by Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Snoop Dogg, Beck & Phoenix, as well as comedy performances by Bill Maher, Chelsea Handler and Ben Schwartz.
The shows are offered at venues of various sizes across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
Tickets go on sale from May 10-16, while supplies last on Live Nation’s website. Presale is available for Verizon customers and Rakuten members.
Participating performers include:
|$NOT
|Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
|NMIXX
|3 Doors Down
|and The Interrupters
|The Offspring
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Fuerza Regida
|The Original Misfits
|Alejandro Fernández
|Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
|Outlaw Music Festival feat. Willie Nelson & Family
|The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory
|Ghost
|Pantera
|The Get Up Kids & More
|Godsmack and Staind
|Parker McCollum
|Angela Aguilar
|Goo Goo Dolls
|Pentatonix
|Anita Baker
|Gov’t Mule’s Dark Side of the Mule
|Pepe Aguilar
|Arcangel
|Hank Williams Jr.
|Pepe Aguilar Presenta Jaripeo Sin Fronteras
|Avatar
|Hayley Kiyoko
|P!NK
|Avenged Sevenfold
|Hunter Hayes
|Quinn XCII
|BABYMETAL & DETHKLOK
|Incubus
|Ray LaMontagne
|Bacilos
|The Interrupters
|Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper
|Bad Friends with Andrew Santino & Bobby Lee
|It’s Time Feat: Naomi Raine, Tasha Cobbs Leonard,
|Rod Stewart
|Barenaked Ladies
|Natalie Grant, Taya, Tamela Mann, Katie Torwalt
|RuPaul’s Drag Race
|Beartooth & Trivium
|Janet Jackson
|Sad Summer Fest: Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, PVRIS
|Bebe Rexha
|Jason Aldean
|Sam Hunt
|Beck & Phoenix
|Jason Leong
|Sam Morril
|Becky Robinson
|Jelly Roll
|Santana
|Ben Schwartz
|Jesse & Joy
|Seal
|Big Time Rush
|Jimmy Carr
|Seven Lions
|Bill Maher
|Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra
|Shania Twain
|Boy George & Culture Club with Howard Jones
|Jon Pardi
|Shinedown
|and Berlin
|Keith Urban
|Slightly Stoopid
|Breaking Benjamin
|Kevin Hart
|The Smashing Pumpkins
|Bret Michaels Parti-Gras
|KIDZ BOP Kids
|Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More
|Brooks & Dunn
|Kountry Wayne
|Stassi Schroeder
|Bryan Adams
|Larry June
|Stavros Halkias
|Charlie Puth
|Leon Larregui
|Subtronics
|Chelsea Handler
|Lewis Black
|Summer Block Party Presents Jodeci
|The Chicks
|Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
|TARJA
|Colin Jost
|LL Cool J
|TLC & Shaggy with En Vogue and Sean Kingston
|Counting Crows
|Logic
|Tony Baker & KevOnStage
|Darius Rucker
|Louis Tomlinson
|Trey Kennedy
|David Spade
|Lovett or Leave It
|VALLEY
|Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe
|Luke Bryan
|Villano Antillano
|Dermot Kennedy
|Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
|Volbeat
|Dierks Bentley
|Macklemore
|W.A.S.P.
|Disturbed
|Maisie Peters
|Walker Hayes
|The Doobie Brothers
|Måneskin
|The Warning
|Don Toliver
|Man With A Mission
|Waterparks
|Dream Theater
|Marca MP
|Weezer
|Edén Muñoz
|Marco Antonio Solís
|Whiskey Myers
|Eladio Carrion
|Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
|Wizkid
|Electric Callboy
|Maroon 5
|Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
|Elvis Costello & the Imposters
|Matchbox Twenty
|Yellowcard
|Fall Out Boy
|Miranda Lambert
|Young the Giant with Milky Chance
|Foreigner
|Mudvayne
|Yungblud
|Nickelback
|Zac Brown Band
Tickets for each event are $25 with fees included, although local tax does apply depending on each venue.