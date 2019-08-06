‘Little Mermaid’ live musical coming to TV

NEW YORK (AP) — Before Disney films its live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring “Moana” actress Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 05: Auli’i Cravalho arrives at ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on August 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Shaggy as Sebastian.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: Queen Latifah attends Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

ABC SUMMER TCA 2019 – The cast and producers of “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!” address the press at the ABC Summer TCA 2019, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images)SHAGGY

Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from “Grown-ish” in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.