Lindsay Lohan (L) and Dina Lohan attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPIX) — Dina Lohan, actor Lindsay Lohan’s mother, was sentenced Friday to 18 days in jail after pleading guilty to drunken-driving charges from a 2020 crash on Long Island, New York, according to the Nassau County district attorney’s office.

Dina Lohan, 59, was also sentenced to five years probation and a “Stop DWI” program while behind bars and then a probation DWI program once released, officials said.

She will also have her license revoked for 18 months, the DA’s office said.

Additionally, she will have to have an ignition interlock device installed in her vehicle for the length of her probation, according to authorities.

The celebrity mom pleaded guilty in September to charges including driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Dina Lohan was driving with a suspended license in January 2020 when she rear-ended another car, Nassau County prosecutors said at the time.

The other driver called police and followed Lohan to her home when she didn’t remain at the scene, officials said. According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Dina Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes, glassy-eyed and smelling of alcohol.

This wasn’t her first run-in with the law.

She was convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken-driving program.

Dina Lohan starred in the reality TV show “Living Lohan,” which appeared on E! between May and July of 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.