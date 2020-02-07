‘Last Christmas’ tops new DVD, Blu-ray releases

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clark takes on a romantic role in “Last Christmas.” (Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures).

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A romantic comedy set during Christmas tops the new DVD and Blu-ray offerings released on Feb. 4.

“Last Christmas” Grade 3 stars: The twist in this romantic comedy will either touch your heart or make you roll your eyes. It all comes down to how much you want the two central figures to fall in love.

That’s an easy task because Emilia Clarke has so much quirky fun playing Kate, a young woman who works as an elf at a year-round holiday shop. She has faced an endless streak of bad luck but that appears to be changing when she falls for the mysterious Tom (Henry Golding), a kind-hearted man who challenges her cynical world view.

Don’t worry so much about the twist. Just enjoy this sweet tale of love and Christmas.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 4:

“Doctor Sleep”: Director Mike Flanagan continues the story of Danny Torrance 40 years after his stay at the Overlook Hotel in “The Shining.” The screenplay is based on the novel by Stephen King. The 4K and Blu-ray versions include 30 minutes of additional footage.

“Masterpiece: Fandition”: Andrew Davies takes the first 11 crafted chapters of the final Austen masterpiece and creates an epic drama.

“Dragonheart: Vengenance”: Young farmer goes on a quest for revenge. He forms an unlikely trio with a dragon and a mercenary,

“The Good Liar”: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star together on screen for the first time in this thriller about the secrets people keep.

“Heavenquest: A Pilgrim’s Progress”: Director Matt Bilen has created a prequel to the novel “The Pilgrim’s Progress.”

“Masterpiece: Howard’s End”: Two unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seek love and its meaning as they navigate a changing world.

“Vlad the Impaler”: Group of seven warriors – known as Deliler – are ordered to hunt down Vlad.

“Waves”: Young athlete is pushed to his breaking point. Sterling K. Brown stars.

“The Nightingale”: Woman goes in search of justice in Australia in 1825.

“Invasion Planet Earth”: An alien mothership launches a ruthless attack on Earth’s cities.

“Grand Isle”: Young man must reveal a couple’s secret to save himself. Nicolas Cage stars.

“Mon Mon Mon Monsters”: Classmates doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building.

“Arctic Dogs”: Animated tale of the efforts by Swifty the Arctic Fox to save the Arctic.

“White Snake”: Animated story of a snake who helps a woman search for her memory.

“NOVA: Decoding da Vinci”: A look at what caused Leonardo da Vinci to be ahead of his time,

New Digital HD releases as of Feb. 4:

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”: Tom Hanks plays broadcast legend Fred Rogers. The film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Feb. 18.

“Jojo Rabbit”: World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose imaginary friend is Hitler. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18.

“Midway”: The American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy wage a battle that is a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Look for it on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18.

“21 Bridges”: NYPD detective must deal with a large-scale conspiracy while dealing with a manhunt. Chadwick Boseman stars. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray Feb. 18.

“The Festival”: A young man goes to a music festival to get over his broken heart.