SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The sound of the sewing machine is the soundtrack to Kristin Juszcyzk’s life. That, and the cheers of the NFL crowds.

Kristin is married to 49ers’ All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a fan-favorite among the Niner faithful. In his seven years with the team, she’s become a fan favorite herself, thanks to the unique garments she creates, posts on Instagram, and wears to every San Francisco game.

You can see some of her best pieces in the video story using the player above. All pictures in the story were provided by Kristin.

“This season my momentum has built and the faithful have been so incredibly supportive,” she told KRON4. “I really can’t thank the fans enough. They’ve just really been highlighting all my stuff and everyone’s been commenting and being so sweet and so supportive of me.”

Fan support gives Kristin an extra boost along a journey she started about five seasons ago, after rediscovering a long-forgotten love for sewing and working with fabrics while making a Halloween costume.

“I really wanted to be Justin and Britney from the VMAs, that full denim getup, and I remember looking online and I couldn’t buy anywhere, so I figured I could make this. I bought a sewing machine and I went on YouTube, and I kind of was like ‘Wow, I love this. I forgot how much I love this.’ And that just kind of got the momentum going for me again,” she said.

That momentum led to her first game-day creation – sweatpants and a kerchief-style crop top made out of her husband’s branded t-shirts.

“That one outfit just kind of snowballed it, and I’m like ‘Wow, this would be a really fun challenge for me. How can I make something for every game, and how can I continue to make different styles?’” she said.

She’s done just that. From reworking existing 49ers gear she thrifted, to executing difficult original designs, Kristin’s garments are all meticulously crafted.

She uses multiple machines and has spent as many as 30 hours on some of the more challenging pieces, like her most recent creation – a jersey puffer jacket.

“Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games, especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets. So I’m like ‘Okay, how can re-invent the jersey, and make it so they can represent their favorite player in cold weather,’” she said.

It’s not just Kristin representing her favorite player in these garments. Fellow NFL wives Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes have worn her designs. So did one of her husband’s fashion-forward teammates, Deebo Samuel, out of a Brock Purdy jersey.

“The team is so close-knit, so I asked him. I was like, “Deebo I’d love to make you something, for just being such a good friend.’ I was like, ‘Can I make you one of these vests?’ And I didn’t know if he would wear his own jersey, which obviously he wouldn’t, so I was like, ‘What about Brock’s?’ And he said, ‘Yeah sure,’” she said.

The images of Samuel in the vest made their way around the sports world. Kristin says that even though making weekly garments for herself and others takes up nearly all of her free time, she’s got a lot in the works for the postseason and beyond.

“It’s the most rewarding feeling in the world, and that’s why I keep doing this. I definitely have those moments where I want to slam my head against the wall, and things aren’t going right and I’m making mistakes, but when you have that final product, it’s just so worth it. It’s just the most rewarding thing,” she said.