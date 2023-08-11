Happy Birthday to the world’s most famous beagle!

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating Snoopy’s birthday with the release of its 2024 Season Passes, which give guests unlimited visits until 2024, a news release said.

The passes are on sale at their lowest price, starting at $95, until Sept. 4

At the theme park, guests can meet Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the entire Peanuts crew, embrace the California beach lifestyle along the Boardwalk, or take a trip to the Old West when visiting Ghost Town.

Knott’s offers three tiers for its annual pass, all of which include unlimited visits to Knott’s, a free ticket and discounts on food and merchandise.

The Gold and Prestige passes, two of the higher pass tiers, also include unlimited visits to Knott’s Soak City, which will stay open through Oct. 1.

The theme park is also offering season passes for Knott’s Scary Farm as the famed Halloween experience celebrates its 50th anniversary.

All pass types can be purchased on the Knott’s Berry Farm website.